January 3, 2017 17:19

16:00 3 January 2017

Death Penalty Movie Week to be held at Tokyo theater

By Keiji Hirano
TOKYO, Jan. 3, Kyodo

The annual Death Penalty Movie Week will be held at a Tokyo theater in February, with eight films from home and abroad providing viewers with an opportunity to think about the "right to life."

The event will take place as pro- and anti-death penalty groups have been facing off at symposiums and on other occasions since the Japan Federation of Bar Associations declared in October it would work for the abolition of capital punishment by 2020.

The eight films to be screened include 2005 German movie "Sophie Scholl -- The Final Days," which depicts the anti-Nazi struggle of a student who was executed, and "Freedom Moon," produced in Japan in 2016, that recounts the life of death row inmate Iwao Hakamada.

