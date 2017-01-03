Japan to upgrade air traffic control system, discard paper strips

Upgrading of Japan's air traffic control system is set to commence in March, with a new digital monitor to be introduced for all planes in the air and paper strips to be eliminated, government officials said Tuesday.

The new system will help airlines to draw up more efficient flight plans as major airports plan to increase arrival and departure slots, and build more runways ahead of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, they said.

Under the current system, air traffic controllers suggest routes after analyzing flight plans only once prior to departure and use paper strips to keep flights arriving, departing and passing over airports in order.