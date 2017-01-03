Trump to tap ex-trade official Lighthizer as U.S. trade chief: media

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is expected to tap former trade official Robert Lighthizer as the country's next trade chief, media outlets reported Monday.

Lighthizer served as deputy U.S. trade representative under President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and supports Trump's protectionist trade policy, the media reports said.

"Mr. Lighthizer will be part of a revamped team whose mission includes confronting China and Mexico, which Mr. Trump contends have taken advantage of the U.S. under current trade agreements," The Wall Street Journal said.