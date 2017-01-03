S. Korea culls 30 mil. poultry to contain bird flu, egg prices soar

South Korea has culled some 30.03 million chickens and other birds so far to contain the country's worst bird flu outbreak, officials said Tuesday, with prices of eggs skyrocketing amid a shortage of supply.

The number of poultry killed, announced by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, is more than double that of the 14 million birds destroyed in South Korea during a 2014 outbreak.

About a third of the country's egg-laying hens, or about 22.45 million birds, have been culled, causing the production of eggs per day to drop from about 43 million to 30 million. Trading prices of eggs at farms are approximately double that of prices a year ago.