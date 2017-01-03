Close

Kyodo News

January 3, 2017 18:50

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:28 3 January 2017

S. Korea culls 30 mil. poultry to contain bird flu, egg prices soar

SEOUL, Jan. 3, Kyodo

South Korea has culled some 30.03 million chickens and other birds so far to contain the country's worst bird flu outbreak, officials said Tuesday, with prices of eggs skyrocketing amid a shortage of supply.

The number of poultry killed, announced by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, is more than double that of the 14 million birds destroyed in South Korea during a 2014 outbreak.

About a third of the country's egg-laying hens, or about 22.45 million birds, have been culled, causing the production of eggs per day to drop from about 43 million to 30 million. Trading prices of eggs at farms are approximately double that of prices a year ago.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Dec 2016FOCUS: Trump's killing of TPP could foil Abe's free trade strategy
  2. 28 Dec 2016M6.3 quake jolts eastern and northeastern Japan, triggers no tsunami
  3. 30 Dec 2016Hon Hai-owned display maker to build new factory in China's Guangzhou
  4. 31 Dec 2016U.S. sanctions 2 Japan yakuza groups over alleged money laundering
  5. 1 Jan 2017Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete