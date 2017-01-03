MUFG to launch virtual currency service in FY 2017

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. will issue a virtual currency in the fiscal year through March 2018 to provide a money transfer service at lower fees, becoming the first major Japanese banking group to launch such a business, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

MUFG, Japan's biggest lender, will first issue "MUFG coins" to employees of its group companies for domestic remittances, eventually extending the service to attract younger tech-savvy customers, the sources said.

The MUFG coins will, for example, enable users to easily split drinking bills using their smartphones and quickly transfer money at lower rates. Users of the virtual currency will be able to open bank accounts called "wallets" on their smartphones.