U.S., Japan, S. Korea to meet Thurs. over N. Korea

Senior officials from the United States, Japan and South Korea will hold a meeting Thursday in Washington to ensure trilateral cooperation in dealing with North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons development, the State Department said Tuesday.

The meeting will come after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year's address that Pyongyang has reached the final stage of preparations to test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile in an apparent threat to develop a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike as far away as the United States.

The talks will focus on "shared regional and global priorities, including our efforts to promote peace and stability in the face of North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile development," the department said.