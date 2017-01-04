Gymnastics: New world body chief proposes "challenge" as 2017 slogan

Morinari Watanabe, who took office as president of the International Gymnastics Federation on New Year's Day, proposed Tuesday the word "challenge" as this year's slogan for the sport.

"I am from Japan, the Land of the Rising Sun. I would like to throw new sunshine on the gymnastics family," Watanabe said in his post on the official website of the world governing body for gymnastics, known in short as the FIG.

"I am determined to rise to the challenge of forming a new FIG and I would like you to join me in accepting new challenges in 2017," he said. "Please take on a new challenge that is different from what you did last year."