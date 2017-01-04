Close

Kyodo News

January 4, 2017 13:03

11:51 4 January 2017

Nikkei jumps over 2% in morning after Wall Street gains

TOKYO, Jan. 4, Kyodo

The Nikkei index jumped more than 2 percent to a two-week intraday high in the morning Wednesday, the first trading day of 2017, after Wall Street gained on solid U.S. and Chinese economic data.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 415.31 points, or 2.17 percent, from Friday to 19,529.68, the highest intraday level since Dec. 21. Tokyo markets were closed Monday and Tuesday for the New Year holidays. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 33.93 points, or 2.23 percent, to 1,552.54.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, securities and bank issues.

  • Nikkei rises more than 2% after Wall Street gains
