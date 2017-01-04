Close

Kyodo News

January 4, 2017 14:33

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:15 4 January 2017

4 Chinese ships enter Japanese waters around Senkakus

NAHA, Japan, Jan. 4, Kyodo

Four Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese waters around the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Wednesday, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The vessels entered the territorial waters shortly after 10 a.m. in the first such incident this year. China Coast Guard ships last entered the waters around the group of uninhabited islets on Dec. 26.

A Japanese coast guard ship demanded that the vessels leave the waters. Beijing claims the Japanese-administered islands, called Diaoyu in China.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Dec 2016Hon Hai-owned display maker to build new factory in China's Guangzhou
  2. 31 Dec 2016U.S. sanctions 2 Japan yakuza groups over alleged money laundering
  3. 1 Jan 2017Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations
  4. 30 Dec 2016Main events scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31
  5. 31 Dec 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete