January 4, 2017 16:04

15:01 4 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 4) Tokyo bourse holds ceremony to mark 1st trading of year

TOKYO, Jan. 4, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Tokyo bourse holds ceremony to mark 1st trading of year

-- A ceremony is held at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Jan. 4, 2017, to mark the first trading of the year. Finance Minister Taro Aso, who attended the ceremony, said he is "convinced that the Japanese economy can further expand in a sustainable manner with high technological capabilities, excellent human resources and internal reserve."

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15665/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

