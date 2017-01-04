Close

Kyodo News

January 4, 2017 16:04

15:04 4 January 2017

Soccer: Grampus announce appointment of new boss Kazama

NAGOYA, Jan. 4, Kyodo

Relegated Nagoya Grampus on Wednesday announced the appointment of Yahiro Kazama as the club's new head coach.

Kazama, 55, stepped down as boss of Kawasaki Frontale at the end of this past campaign after leading the team to second in the overall J-League first-division standings and a place in the final of the Emperor's Cup.

"I'm looking forward to a fresh challenge in a new place and environment. I will try and get the best out of my players," Kazama told Grampus' official website.

