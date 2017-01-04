Close

Kyodo News

January 4, 2017 16:04

15:24 4 January 2017

Nikkei ends at 13-month high on optimism over U.S., Chinese economies

TOKYO, Jan. 4, Kyodo

The Nikkei index rose to a 13-month high Wednesday, the first trading day of the year in Tokyo, as solid U.S. and Chinese economic data boosted investor sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 479.79 points, or 2.51 percent, from Friday at 19,594.16, its highest close since Dec. 7, 2015. Tokyo markets were closed Monday and Tuesday for the New Year holidays.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 35.87 points, or 2.36 percent, higher at 1,554.48.

  • Nikkei rises more than 2% after Wall Street gains
