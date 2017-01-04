Close

Kyodo News

January 4, 2017 17:35

16:07 4 January 2017

Abe calls for "new nation-building" in Constitution's 70th year

ISE, Japan, Jan. 4, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday his administration will proceed with "new nation-building" in 2017 as Japan marks the 70th anniversary of its post-World War II Constitution, a document he has long sought to revise.

"Now is the time to look to the future, in anticipation of the next 70 years, and proceed with new nation-building," Abe said at a New Year press conference in Ise in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, after visiting the Ise Grand Shrine in the city earlier in the day.

"We, who are living today, must learn from our predecessors of 70 years ago who built postwar (Japan), face our challenges head-on and fulfill our responsibilities for the future," Abe said.

