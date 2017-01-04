Close

Kyodo News

January 4, 2017 17:35

16:37 4 January 2017

Soccer: FC Tokyo announce signing of veteran striker Okubo

TOKYO, Jan. 4, Kyodo

FC Tokyo on Wednesday announced the acquisition of former Japan striker Yoshito Okubo, the all-time leading scorer in the J-League first division with 171 goals.

The 34-year-old Okubo joins the Gasmen after four years with Frontale.

"In order (for FC Tokyo) to win the title I want to make use of all the experience I have gained and give them everything I have," Okubo said in a club statement.

Fukuoka-born Okubo, who had spells in Spain and Germany with Mallorca and Wolfsburg, joined Kawasaki in 2013 from Vissel Kobe and in 2015 became the first player ever to top the J1 scoring charts three seasons in a row.

This season he was the joint-top Japanese scorer with Frontale teammate Yu Kobayashi with 15 goals. Kobe's Brazilian striker Leandro and Nigerian forward Peter Utaka of Sanfrecce Hiroshima co-led the J1 scoring chart with 19 goals each.

==Kyodo

