Tennis: Nishikori rallies to advance to Brisbane q'finals

Japanese ace Kei Nishikori rallied to beat American Jared Donaldson in his opening match in the men's singles second round Wednesday at the Brisbane International.

World No. 5 Nishikori lost the first set to his 105th-ranked opponent but stormed back to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and advance to the quarterfinals.

Nishikori is also in action in the men's doubles quarterfinals Wednesday as he and partner Dominic Thiem of Austria take on Luxembourg's Gilles Muller and American Sam Querrey.