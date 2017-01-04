Close

January 4, 2017 17:35

16:54 4 January 2017

Indonesia suspends military cooperation with Australia

JAKARTA, Jan. 4, Kyodo

The Indonesian military has suspended all cooperation with Australia due to "technical matters," a military spokesman said Wednesday, following a local media report that some materials insulting Indonesia were found at an Australian military base.

"We suspended (military and defense) cooperation with Australia...for technical matters," Indonesian Defense Force spokesman Maj. Gen. Wuryanto said.

"It is only temporary. Once the technical matters are fixed, the cooperation will resume," he added. But the spokesman refused to provide details on what kind of "technical matters" were at issue.

