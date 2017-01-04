Man wanted for murder of Japanese student seen leaving Chile home

A Chilean man on the international wanted list for the alleged murder of a 21-year-old Japanese woman in France was seen leaving his Santiago home on the back of a pickup truck late last year, a local resident said late Tuesday.

The man, whose identity has not been officially disclosed, climbed into the back of the covered pickup truck, believed to be driven by his father, in the parking area of his high-rise apartment building on Dec. 30, according to the resident.

French prosecutors said they put the man on the wanted list on Dec. 23 for allegedly killing Narumi Kurosaki, a student from the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan.