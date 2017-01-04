Close

Kyodo News

January 4, 2017 19:06

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:58 4 January 2017

Man wanted for murder of Japanese student seen leaving Chile home

SANTIAGO/BESANCON, France, Jan. 4, Kyodo

A Chilean man on the international wanted list for the alleged murder of a 21-year-old Japanese woman in France was seen leaving his Santiago home on the back of a pickup truck late last year, a local resident said late Tuesday.

The man, whose identity has not been officially disclosed, climbed into the back of the covered pickup truck, believed to be driven by his father, in the parking area of his high-rise apartment building on Dec. 30, according to the resident.

French prosecutors said they put the man on the wanted list on Dec. 23 for allegedly killing Narumi Kurosaki, a student from the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Chilean wanted over suspected killing of Japanese student in France
  • Chilean wanted over alleged killing of Japanese student in France
  • Chilean wanted over suspected killing of Japanese student in France
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Dec 2016Hon Hai-owned display maker to build new factory in China's Guangzhou
  2. 31 Dec 2016U.S. sanctions 2 Japan yakuza groups over alleged money laundering
  3. 1 Jan 2017Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations
  4. 31 Dec 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  5. 30 Dec 2016Main events scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete