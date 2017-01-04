Close

Kyodo News

January 4, 2017 19:06

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:26 4 January 2017

Abe to keep putting "highest priority on economy" in 2017

ISE, Japan, Jan. 4, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday he will continue to place his highest priority on the economy this year, aiming to pull Japan out of the deflation that has dominated the country's economic narrative for the past two decades.

"Our top economic policy is the swift enactment of the budget for the next fiscal year," Abe said at a New Year press conference in Ise in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, after visiting the Ise Grand Shrine in the city earlier in the day.

"Our mission is to solidly grow the economy while advancing 'Abenomics,'" he said, referring to his administration's economic policy package of aggressive monetary easing, massive government spending and structural reforms.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Abe calls for "new nation-building" in Constitution's 70th year
  • Abe pays customary visit to Ise Jingu shrine
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Dec 2016Hon Hai-owned display maker to build new factory in China's Guangzhou
  2. 31 Dec 2016U.S. sanctions 2 Japan yakuza groups over alleged money laundering
  3. 1 Jan 2017Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations
  4. 31 Dec 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  5. 30 Dec 2016Main events scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete