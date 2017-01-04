Abe to keep putting "highest priority on economy" in 2017

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday he will continue to place his highest priority on the economy this year, aiming to pull Japan out of the deflation that has dominated the country's economic narrative for the past two decades.

"Our top economic policy is the swift enactment of the budget for the next fiscal year," Abe said at a New Year press conference in Ise in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, after visiting the Ise Grand Shrine in the city earlier in the day.

"Our mission is to solidly grow the economy while advancing 'Abenomics,'" he said, referring to his administration's economic policy package of aggressive monetary easing, massive government spending and structural reforms.