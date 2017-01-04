Close

Kyodo News

January 4, 2017 20:37

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:06 4 January 2017

Tennis: Nishikori rallies to advance to Brisbane q'finals

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 4, Kyodo

Japanese ace Kei Nishikori rallied to beat American Jared Donaldson in his opening match in the men's singles second round Wednesday at the Brisbane International.

World No. 5 Nishikori lost the first set to his 105th-ranked opponent but hit back to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and advance to the quarterfinals.

Nishikori took a 4-0 lead in the first set, but 20-year-old Donaldson won the next six games.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Nishikori advances into Brisbane International quarterfinals
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Dec 2016Hon Hai-owned display maker to build new factory in China's Guangzhou
  2. 31 Dec 2016U.S. sanctions 2 Japan yakuza groups over alleged money laundering
  3. 1 Jan 2017Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations
  4. 31 Dec 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  5. 30 Dec 2016Main events scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete