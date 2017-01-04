Tennis: Nishikori rallies to advance to Brisbane q'finals

Japanese ace Kei Nishikori rallied to beat American Jared Donaldson in his opening match in the men's singles second round Wednesday at the Brisbane International.

World No. 5 Nishikori lost the first set to his 105th-ranked opponent but hit back to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and advance to the quarterfinals.

Nishikori took a 4-0 lead in the first set, but 20-year-old Donaldson won the next six games.