Lawsuit filed over child born using IVF egg without father's consent

A man filed a lawsuit arguing that he should bear no responsibility for his child after his estranged wife was impregnated without his permission using fertilized eggs stored by a clinic, court documents showed Wednesday.

The 45-year-old foreign man filed the lawsuit with the Nara Family Court in October seeking to confirm that he has no parental relationship with the now almost 2-year-old girl. But his then wife, who he later divorced, argued during a trial in December that there are no legal grounds for the man to deny his paternity in these circumstances.

The man has said he plans to file a case seeking compensation from the clinic for transferring the fertilized eggs to his former wife, 45, without his consent. The head of the clinic in the city of Nara admitted to having done so, according to the lawsuit.