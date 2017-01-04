Philippines, Russia working on formal defense cooperation pact

The Philippines and Russia are working on forging a formal defense cooperation pact following President Rodrigo Duterte's adoption of an independent foreign policy that seeks to rely less on his country's traditional ally, the United States.

Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev told reporters Wednesday aboard the visiting Russian anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs that "necessary efforts" are under way to forge an agreement that may pave the way for, among other things, joint military exercises and transfer of technology for manufacturing weapons and firearms.

"We are interested in signing this agreement as soon as practicable. As far as I understand, the Philippine side has a similar interest. So we hope to sign this agreement as soon as practicable," Khovaev said.