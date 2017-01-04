Close

Kyodo News

January 4, 2017 22:08

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:24 4 January 2017

Philippines, Russia working on formal defense cooperation pact

MANILA, Jan. 4, Kyodo

The Philippines and Russia are working on forging a formal defense cooperation pact following President Rodrigo Duterte's adoption of an independent foreign policy that seeks to rely less on his country's traditional ally, the United States.

Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev told reporters Wednesday aboard the visiting Russian anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs that "necessary efforts" are under way to forge an agreement that may pave the way for, among other things, joint military exercises and transfer of technology for manufacturing weapons and firearms.

"We are interested in signing this agreement as soon as practicable. As far as I understand, the Philippine side has a similar interest. So we hope to sign this agreement as soon as practicable," Khovaev said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Dec 2016Hon Hai-owned display maker to build new factory in China's Guangzhou
  2. 31 Dec 2016U.S. sanctions 2 Japan yakuza groups over alleged money laundering
  3. 1 Jan 2017Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations
  4. 31 Dec 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  5. 30 Dec 2016Main events scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete