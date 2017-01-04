Close

Kyodo News

January 4, 2017 23:39

22:26 4 January 2017

Trump eyes aide William Hagerty as ambassador to Japan: source

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, Kyodo

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering appointing William Hagerty, a close aide in his transition team, as ambassador to Japan, sources familiar with bilateral relations said Wednesday.

If confirmed by Congress, Hagerty will replace Caroline Kennedy, who became the American envoy to Japan in 2013.

Hagerty is regarded as close to the Republican establishment and served as a policy adviser to President George H.W. Bush, according to U.S. media.

