U.S. to resume Osprey refueling training as early as Fri.

The U.S. military has notified the Japanese government that it plans to resume aerial refueling training for U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft as early as Friday, less than a month after the crash landing of one of the tilt-rotor aircraft, a Japanese government source said Wednesday.

The Japanese government is expected to accept the plan to use an Osprey from the U.S. Marine Corps' Air Station Futenma in Okinawa after receiving detailed information on measures to prevent such accidents, the source said.

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey crash-landed during aerial refueling training on Dec. 13. The U.S. forces resumed Osprey flights on Dec. 19 but continued to suspend such training.