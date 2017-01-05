A-bomb survivor, others press Trump on nuclear disarmament

A Japanese atomic bomb survivor, antiwar activists and scholars from around the globe on Wednesday urged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to recognize the threat of nuclear weapons and pursue disarmament.

They made the pitch to Trump, who will assume office on Jan. 20, in an open letter released by the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation based in Santa Barbara, California.

Initial signatories to the letter dated Tuesday include Setsuko Thurlow, a survivor of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, film director Oliver Stone and linguist Noam Chomsky.