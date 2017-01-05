Trump should visit Japan, Asia soon: Abe, Trump aides

An aide to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a congressman close to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday affirmed the importance of Trump visiting Japan and the Indo-Pacific region at an early date.

Katsuyuki Kawai, a special adviser to Abe, said after meeting with Rep. Chris Collins, a member of the Trump transition team executive committee, in Washington that they also agreed Abe and Trump should hold a meeting as early as possible after Trump takes office Jan. 20.

The two agreed it is important that Trump "visit Japan and the Indo-Pacific region at an early date and actually feel regional situations through his eyes and ears," Kawai told reporters.