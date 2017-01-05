Close

Kyodo News

January 5, 2017 11:47

10:28 5 January 2017

Japan's 2016 monetary base hits record high for 10th straight year

TOKYO, Jan. 5, Kyodo

Japan's monetary base marked a record high in 2016 for the 10th straight year, up 22.8 percent from 2015 to 437.43 trillion yen ($3.75 trillion) at the end of December, Bank of Japan data showed Thursday.

The monetary base is composed of cash in circulation and the balance of current account deposits held by financial institutions at the BOJ. At the September meeting, the central bank decided to continue expanding the monetary base until the year-on-year change in the core consumer price index exceeds 2 percent in a stable manner.

The balance of financial institutions' current account deposits at the bank, the biggest part of the monetary base, rose 30.5 percent to 330.23 trillion yen.

