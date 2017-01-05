Close

January 5, 2017 11:47

10:59 5 January 2017

U.S. set to resume Osprey refueling training Friday at earliest

TOKYO, Jan. 5, Kyodo

The U.S. military is set to resume aerial refueling training for Osprey aircraft stationed at a base in Okinawa Prefecture less than a month after the crash-landing of one of the tilt-rotor aircraft in nearby waters, Japan's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The resumption as early as Friday is likely to spark anger among local people amid heightened concern about the safety of the aircraft after a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey crash-landed off Okinawa during a midair refueling training on Dec. 13.

The United States has pointed to the human factor, turbulence and the complex process of nighttime air refueling as possible causes of the accident, according to the ministry.

