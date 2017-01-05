12:02 5 January 2017
Baseball: Kawasaki to resign minor league deal with Cubs
NEW YORK, Jan. 4, Kyodo
Japanese infielder Munenori Kawasaki will resign with the Chicago Cubs on a minor league deal, a U.S. baseball source said Wednesday.
Next season will be Kawasaki's sixth in the North American leagues. The 35-year-old joined Chicago, his first National League club on a minor league deal last year, but spent almost all of it at Triple-A Iowa.
Known for his quirky sense of humor, Kawasaki played 14 games for the Cubs in 2016 and had seven hits in 21 at-bats with a .333 average, one RBI and two stolen bases.
