Kyodo News

January 5, 2017 13:18

12:09 5 January 2017

Japan to hold large-scale anti-cyberattack drill for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Jan. 5, Kyodo

The Japanese government is set to hold a large-scale drill to combat cyberattacks by the end of March ahead of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, government sources said Thursday.

The drill is designed to simulate an actual setting and will involve the world's largest virtual network covering thousands of people, they said.

The organizing committee and private IT companies are expected to participate in the drill, which is aimed at identifying potential problems.

