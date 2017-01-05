Close

Kyodo News

January 5, 2017 13:18

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:40 5 January 2017

Indonesia looks to draw more than 760,000 Japanese tourists in 2017

JAKARTA, Jan. 5, Kyodo

Indonesia is seeking to attract 15 million tourists from abroad in 2017, including 762,000 from Japan, compared with last year's target of 12 million foreign travelers, according to the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism.

The 2017 target consists of 2.45 million tourists from the Greater China market of mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, followed by 2.28 million travelers from Singapore and 2.20 million from Europe.

Japanese tourists, ranked sixth on the Indonesia government's target list, "also come to our attention because of their quite large numbers every year," Minister of Tourism Arief Yahya said in a press release.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Jan 2017Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations
  2. 30 Dec 2016Hon Hai-owned display maker to build new factory in China's Guangzhou
  3. 31 Dec 2016U.S. sanctions 2 Japan yakuza groups over alleged money laundering
  4. 31 Dec 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  5. 30 Dec 2016Main events scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete