Indonesia looks to draw more than 760,000 Japanese tourists in 2017

Indonesia is seeking to attract 15 million tourists from abroad in 2017, including 762,000 from Japan, compared with last year's target of 12 million foreign travelers, according to the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism.

The 2017 target consists of 2.45 million tourists from the Greater China market of mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, followed by 2.28 million travelers from Singapore and 2.20 million from Europe.

Japanese tourists, ranked sixth on the Indonesia government's target list, "also come to our attention because of their quite large numbers every year," Minister of Tourism Arief Yahya said in a press release.