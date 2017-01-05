Close

January 5, 2017 13:17

12:58 5 January 2017

Rugby: Top League thinking of cashing in on numbers

TOKYO, Jan. 5, Kyodo

Japanese rugby's Top League is considering introducing individual player numbering on shirts, changing the standard practice of identifying positions by numbers, according to rugby sources.

The move is set to be tested at Super Rugby's Sunwolves game against a Top League select side at a charity match in Kitakyushu on Feb. 18. The new system would pave the way for clubs to cash in on the sales of specific player replica shirts as in other sports such as soccer and baseball.

Player numbering is standardized by World Rugby for international matches, 1-15, with 1 being loosehead prop and 15 being the fullback. Replacements are numbered from 16 onwards.

It is understood World Rugby does allow domestic leagues to have their own numbering systems.

==Kyodo

