Kyodo News

January 5, 2017 17:51

16:54 5 January 2017

Japan's new car sales in 2016 below 5 mil. for 1st time in 5 yrs

TOKYO, Jan. 5, Kyodo

Japan's new car sales in 2016 fell below 5 million vehicles for the first time since 2011, when the country was struggling in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake and tsunami, industry data showed Thursday.

Domestic sales of new cars last year declined 1.5 percent from a year earlier to 4,970,260 units, falling for the second straight year, amid sluggish sales of minicars, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Sales of minivehicles with engines no larger than 660 cc plunged 9.0 percent to 1,725,462 units, down for the second consecutive year, as consumers remained reluctant to buy new minicars following an increase in the ownership tax for minivehicles in 2015.

