Man who allegedly killed Japanese woman may be hiding in central Chile

A Chilean man being sought by French authorities for allegedly killing a 21-year-old Japanese woman who has gone missing in France could be hiding in a city in central Chile, local media reported Wednesday.

The suspect, who French authorities have put on an international wanted list on suspicion of murdering Narumi Kurosaki, was seen entering a condominium in La Serena on Monday night in a vehicle his father owns, the media said, adding that the man's mother lives in the building.

The same man was seen leaving his residence in the capital Santiago, about 400 kilometers to the south, last Friday by hiding in the cargo area of his father's pickup truck.