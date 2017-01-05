Close

Kyodo News

January 5, 2017 17:51

17:25 5 January 2017

SMAP posts online message thanking fans

TOKYO, Jan. 5, Kyodo

SMAP, a well-known Japanese pop idol band that broke up at the end of last year after a nearly 30-year career, posted a message online Thursday thanking fans for their support.

"All of your support has reached us. We received all of your feelings and thank you from the bottom of our hearts," the group said in a message posted on the official website of their agents, Johnny & Associates Inc.

SMAP's loyal fan base launched various campaigns last year attempting to convince the band to continue, including placing a crowdfunded eight-page advertisement in a major newspaper. The online campaign collected nearly 40 million yen ($342,000) from about 13,000 fans over the space of a week.

==Kyodo

