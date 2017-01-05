Close

Kyodo News

January 5, 2017 19:21

18:09 5 January 2017

Abe urges business leaders to address working hours, equality issues

TOKYO, Jan. 5, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged business leaders Thursday to push for fundamental reform of working conditions to limit long working hours and promote equal treatment of workers regardless of their employment status.

"This year will be the year to implement bold working style reforms," Abe said speaking at a New Year's celebration in Tokyo organized by three major Japanese business lobbies. "I request all of you to take the initiative and change working culture."

The government is seeking ways to curb excessive working hours following the suicide of a 24-year-old employee of advertising giant Dentsu Inc. due to overwork in December 2015, which began to draw public attention in the fall of 2016 and sparked criticism of illegally long working hours.

