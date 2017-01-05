Close

Kyodo News

January 5, 2017 20:53

19:21 5 January 2017

Gov't mulling submitting "conspiracy bill" in upcoming Diet session

TOKYO, Jan. 5, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting of senior members of the ruling coalition Thursday that the government plans to submit to the Diet a bill aimed at punishing those who abet terrorism, an initiative that has previously drawn criticism as a potential vehicle for human rights violations.

Several bills proposing the addition of a conspiracy charge to the existing law on organized crime have floundered in the past, amid concerns the change could encourage more invasive state surveillance and allow investigators to arbitrarily punish people who have not committed any crime.

Abe said the government plans to submit the bill in the next ordinary Diet session to be convened Jan. 20, according to an attendee at Thursday's meeting between senior government officials and members of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito.

  Japan gov't mulling submitting conspiracy bill in upcoming Diet session
