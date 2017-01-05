Close

Kyodo News

January 5, 2017 22:23

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:37 5 January 2017

Man wanted for murder of Japanese student named by French media

LA SERENA, Chile/BESANCON, France, Jan. 5, Kyodo

French daily Le Parisien on Thursday named a Chilean man being sought by French authorities for the suspected murder of a missing 21-year-old Japanese woman as Nicolas Zepeda Contreras.

The daily also published a photo of the man, who French investigative authorities have put on an international wanted list on suspicion of murdering Narumi Kurosaki.

On Wednesday, Chilean media reported that the man could be hiding in a city in central Chile, as he was seen entering a condominium in La Serena on Monday night in a vehicle owned by his father. The media said that the man's mother lives in the building.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Chilean wanted over suspected killing of Japanese student in France
  • Chilean wanted over suspected killing of Japanese student in France
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Jan 2017Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations
  2. 30 Dec 2016Hon Hai-owned display maker to build new factory in China's Guangzhou
  3. 31 Dec 2016U.S. sanctions 2 Japan yakuza groups over alleged money laundering
  4. 31 Dec 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  5. 30 Dec 2016Main events scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete