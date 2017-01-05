Man wanted for murder of Japanese student named by French media

French daily Le Parisien on Thursday named a Chilean man being sought by French authorities for the suspected murder of a missing 21-year-old Japanese woman as Nicolas Zepeda Contreras.

The daily also published a photo of the man, who French investigative authorities have put on an international wanted list on suspicion of murdering Narumi Kurosaki.

On Wednesday, Chilean media reported that the man could be hiding in a city in central Chile, as he was seen entering a condominium in La Serena on Monday night in a vehicle owned by his father. The media said that the man's mother lives in the building.