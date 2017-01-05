Japan, NATO agree to cooperate on antipiracy, cybersecurity

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada agreed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during talks Thursday to step up cooperation on antipiracy operations and cybersecurity issues, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Inada, the first Japanese defense minister to visit the NATO headquarters in Brussels in 10 years, told Stoltenberg that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a "reliable partner" and emphasized the significance of the cooperation between NATO and Japan in a severe global security environment.

The secretary general said the role Japan is playing for global peace and stability is increasing and he expressed hope to continue active exchanges with Japan, according to the ministry.