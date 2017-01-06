Trump targets Toyota over Mexico manufacturing

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened Thursday to impose heavy taxes on Toyota Motor Corp. if the Japanese automaker goes ahead with its plan to produce Corolla cars for the United States in Mexico.

"Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax," he said on Twitter.

The tweet came a day after Toyota President Akio Toyoda reportedly said in Tokyo that the automaker has no immediate plans to reconsider its envisaged production in Mexico.