Trump targets Toyota over Mexico manufacturing

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened Thursday to impose heavy taxes on Toyota Motor Corp. if the Japanese automaker goes ahead with its plan to produce Corolla cars for the United States in Mexico.

"Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax," Trump said in a post on Twitter.

The threat came after Toyota President Akio Toyoda said in Tokyo earlier in the day that the automaker has no immediate plans to reconsider its envisaged production in Mexico.