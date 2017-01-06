Close

Kyodo News

January 6, 2017 10:32

09:14 6 January 2017

Japan's Nov. real wages down for 1st time in 11 months

TOKYO, Jan. 6, Kyodo

Japan's real wages in November dipped 0.2 percent from a year earlier for the first decline in 11 months, the government said Friday.

Nominal wages, including bonuses, increased 0.2 percent to 274,778 yen (around $2,380), the second consecutive monthly rise, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said in a preliminary report.

A ministry official said the fall in average inflation-adjusted wages was because the pace of price hikes was faster than that of wage growth, adding, "It could be a temporary phenomenon. We will keep close watch on future developments."

