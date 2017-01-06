Close

Kyodo News

January 6, 2017 10:32

09:16 6 January 2017

Japan, France agree to enhance defense ties

PARIS, Jan. 6, Kyodo

Japanese and French defense chiefs agreed in their meeting Thursday in Paris to strengthen the two countries' defense cooperation ahead of the "two-plus-two" talks involving foreign ministers.

Tomomi Inada and Jean-Yves Le Drian recognized the importance of an agreement to allow their armed forces to provide supplies and services to each other, Japanese officials said, as Japan faces China's growing maritime assertiveness and France has overseas territories in the Pacific.

They also agreed on joint research of new mine detection technology, the first project under the two countries' defense equipment development accord signed at the previous two-plus-two meeting in Tokyo in March 2015, the officials said.

