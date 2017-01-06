Japan, France agree to enhance defense ties

Japanese and French defense chiefs agreed in their meeting Thursday in Paris to strengthen bilateral cooperation ahead of the "two-plus-two" talks involving the countries' foreign ministers, Japanese government officials said.

Tomomi Inada and Jean-Yves Le Drian recognized the importance of an agreement to allow their armed forces to provide supplies and services to each other, Japanese officials said, as Japan faces China's growing maritime assertiveness and France has overseas territories in the Pacific.

They also agreed on joint research of new mine detection technology, the first project under the two countries' defense equipment development accord signed at the previous two-plus-two meeting in Tokyo in March 2015, the officials said.