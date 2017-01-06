Close

Kyodo News

January 6, 2017 12:03

11:28 6 January 2017

At least 14 dead in twin car bomb attacks in Baghdad claimed by IS

CAIRO, Jan. 6, Kyodo

At least 14 people have been killed in a pair of car bombings Thursday in Baghdad, with the Islamic State claiming responsibility for both attacks, Reuters reported, quoting local police and medics.

The militant group has carried out a series of bombings in the Iraqi capital since the end of last year, killing more than 60 people in the past week alone.

Violence has escalated across the country since the Iraqi government and its allies launched a campaign in mid-October to recapture the northern city of Mosul, the Islamic State's stronghold.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

