At least 14 dead in twin car bomb attacks in Baghdad claimed by IS

At least 14 people have been killed in a pair of car bombings Thursday in Baghdad, with the Islamic State claiming responsibility for both attacks, Reuters reported, quoting local police and medics.

The militant group has carried out a series of bombings in the Iraqi capital since the end of last year, killing more than 60 people in the past week alone.

Violence has escalated across the country since the Iraqi government and its allies launched a campaign in mid-October to recapture the northern city of Mosul, the Islamic State's stronghold.