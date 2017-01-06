Close

Kyodo News

January 6, 2017 13:34

12:30 6 January 2017

Likely 1st import of U.S. liquid shale gas arrives in Japan

NIIGATA, Japan, Jan. 6, Kyodo

A ship carrying liquefied natural gas derived from U.S. shale arrived at a power plant in central Japan on Friday in what is believed to be the first such import to the country.

As Japan has been obtaining LNG mainly from the Middle East and Australia, it is hoped the addition of a supply from the United States will ensure a more stable flow of the energy resource.

JERA Co., co-funded by a unit of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co., procured the U.S. LNG and plans to bring up to 700,000 tons of LNG to Chubu Electric's Joetsu Thermal Power Station in Niigata Prefecture by January 2018.

  • Likely 1st import of U.S. liquid shale gas arrives in Japan
