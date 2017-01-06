Close

Kyodo News

January 6, 2017 13:34

12:43 6 January 2017

Japan stresses job-creation by Toyota in U.S. after Trump tweet

TOKYO, Jan. 6, Kyodo

Japanese automakers are contributing to job creation in the United States, Japanese officials said Friday in response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose heavy taxes on Toyota Motor Corp. if it goes ahead with plans to build Corolla cars for the United States in Mexico.

"Japanese automakers are making significant contributions in terms of jobs in the United States. It is important that their efforts and results are accepted widely," Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko told a press conference. "It is an issue of a private company but the government is set to support it."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also defended the role played by Japanese businesses for the world's biggest economy, saying, "Toyota has been aiming to be a good corporate citizen for the United States."

