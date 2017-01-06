Close

Kyodo News

January 6, 2017 13:34

13:12 6 January 2017

Soccer: Ota set to leave Vitesse, planning J-League comeback

TOKYO, Jan. 6, Kyodo

Vitesse Arnhem defender Kosuke Ota will leave the Netherlands and return to J-League first division side FC Tokyo after two seasons overseas, sources close to the matter said Friday.

According to local media reports, the 29-year-old Ota, who moved to the Dutch first division side in January 2016 and played in 10 games this season, is not taking part in the club's ongoing training camp in Spain.

Ota's contract with Vitesse runs through the 2020 season, but he is expected to transfer to FC Tokyo on a permanent deal.

