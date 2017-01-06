14:07 6 January 2017
Golf: Matsuyama 4 shots off pace at year-opening Tournament of Champions
KAPALUA, Hawaii, Jan. 5, Kyodo
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama sits four shots off the lead after Thursday's first round of the SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.
Matsuyama shot a bogey-free 4-under-par 69 to finish the day in a tie for seventh behind the United States' day-one leader Jimmy Walker, who cut up the par-73 layout at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in a stellar 65 shots.
"My shots were not bad but it was a pity I couldn't pull off a good score," said Matsuyama, who split his four birdies between the back and front nines.
"It's good that I didn't have any bogeys. Depending on how I do on the second day I still have a chance (to challenge)."
Matsuyama said he needs to work on his short game after hitting over 90 percent of greens in regulation but being unable to convert his excellent tee-to-green play to the scorecard.
Walker's 8-under day gave him a two-shot lead over a group of three players, with 2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner in a tie for fifth at 5-under.
Walker, who has six wins in his PGA Tour career, sunk a monster 11-meter eagle putt on the fifth, adding that to a further six birdies on the day.
==Kyodo