Close

Kyodo News

January 6, 2017 16:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:34 6 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 6) N. Korean leader's top aide heads to Nicaragua

TOKYO, Jan. 6, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

N. Korean leader's top aide heads to Nicaragua

-- A very close aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leaves for Nicaragua on Jan. 6, 2017, to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Daniel Ortega. Choe Ryong Hae, a vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, serving as a special envoy to Kim, left Pyongyang's international airport.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15672/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Jan 2017Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations
  2. 31 Dec 2016U.S. sanctions 2 Japan yakuza groups over alleged money laundering
  3. 31 Dec 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  4. 1 Jan 2017Antigovernment protest marks New Year's Day in Hong Kong
  5. 31 Dec 2016Main events scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 1

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete