Video Advisory (Jan. 6) N. Korean leader's top aide heads to Nicaragua

N. Korean leader's top aide heads to Nicaragua
-- A very close aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leaves for Nicaragua on Jan. 6, 2017, to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Daniel Ortega. Choe Ryong Hae, a vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, serving as a special envoy to Kim, left Pyongyang's international airport.
