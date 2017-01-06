Video Advisory (Jan. 6) N. Korean leader's top aide heads to Nicaragua

The following is the latest available news video.

N. Korean leader's top aide heads to Nicaragua

-- A very close aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leaves for Nicaragua on Jan. 6, 2017, to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Daniel Ortega. Choe Ryong Hae, a vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, serving as a special envoy to Kim, left Pyongyang's international airport.

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo