Close

Kyodo News

January 6, 2017 16:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:54 6 January 2017

Tennis: Nishikori advances to Brisbane International semis

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 6, Kyodo

Kei Nishikori put in an improved performance on Friday at the Brisbane International, beating Australia's Jordan Thompson 6-1, 6-1 in a quarterfinal matchup.

The one-hour win in the Australian Open warm-up tournament was relatively straightforward, a big improvement on the Japanese world No. 5's three-set struggle in his opener.

Nishikori, 27, was dominant across the court, not giving up a single break point opportunity in his first meeting with the world No. 79 Thompson.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Tennis: Nishikori advances to Brisbane International semis
  • Tennis: Nishikori advances to Brisbane International semis
  • Tennis: Nishikori advances to Brisbane International semis
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Jan 2017Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations
  2. 31 Dec 2016U.S. sanctions 2 Japan yakuza groups over alleged money laundering
  3. 31 Dec 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  4. 1 Jan 2017Antigovernment protest marks New Year's Day in Hong Kong
  5. 31 Dec 2016Main events scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 1

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete