Tennis: Nishikori advances to Brisbane International semis

Kei Nishikori put in an improved performance on Friday at the Brisbane International, beating Australia's Jordan Thompson 6-1, 6-1 in a quarterfinal matchup.

The one-hour win in the Australian Open warm-up tournament was relatively straightforward, a big improvement on the Japanese world No. 5's three-set struggle in his opener.

Nishikori, 27, was dominant across the court, not giving up a single break point opportunity in his first meeting with the world No. 79 Thompson.