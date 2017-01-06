15:54 6 January 2017
Tennis: Nishikori advances to Brisbane International semis
BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 6, Kyodo
Kei Nishikori put in an improved performance on Friday at the Brisbane International, beating Australia's Jordan Thompson 6-1, 6-1 in a quarterfinal matchup.
The one-hour win in the Australian Open warm-up tournament was relatively straightforward, a big improvement on the Japanese world No. 5's three-set struggle in his opener.
Nishikori, 27, was dominant across the court, not giving up a single break point opportunity in his first meeting with the world No. 79 Thompson.
